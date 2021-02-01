Financial Review: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 11.05 -$40.47 million $0.04 453.00 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -9.00

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Majestic Silver and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential downside of 45.85%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Risk and Volatility

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats First Majestic Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

