Financial Consulate Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

