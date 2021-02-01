Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,990,000 after buying an additional 332,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.51. 59,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,621. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

