Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,758,461. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

