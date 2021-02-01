Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

NYSE MA traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

