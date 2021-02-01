Financial Analysis: Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) vs. Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sanchez Energy and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.61 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -45.80

Sanchez Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.