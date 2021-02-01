Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,485. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

