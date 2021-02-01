Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

