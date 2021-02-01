Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 556,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,954,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,134,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,051,000 after purchasing an additional 486,060 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

