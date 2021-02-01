Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

