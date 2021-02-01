Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $387.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $419.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

