Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

