Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

TIP stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

