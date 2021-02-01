Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 411,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,505,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

