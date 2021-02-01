Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

