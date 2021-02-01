Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 2,849 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

