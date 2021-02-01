FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $73.50 on Monday. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

