FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $73.50 on Monday. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.
About FFD Financial
