Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

