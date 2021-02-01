Fetch.ai Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $75.41 million and $8.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00882597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.62 or 0.04384555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030205 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.