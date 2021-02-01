Feellike Price Reaches $0.0801 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Feellike has a market cap of $142,933.67 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

