Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $49,150.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009669 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.