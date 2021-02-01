Fantom (FTM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.40 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $286.47 million and approximately $83.40 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 109.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.88 or 0.00878195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00036300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.26 or 0.04325740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019777 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

