Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.6% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVDA stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.76. 275,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.