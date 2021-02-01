Falcon Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,100 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Micron Technology comprises about 2.0% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,151,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

