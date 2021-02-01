Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.80.

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

