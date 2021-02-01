Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $260.48. 72,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,826,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.