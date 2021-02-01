Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.31. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

