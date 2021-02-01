Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is GFG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

