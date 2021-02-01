(F.MI) (BIT:F) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of (F.MI) (BIT:F) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($14.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

(F.MI) has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

About (F.MI)

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for (F.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (F.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.