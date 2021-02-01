Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $995.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,915 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

