Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $115.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.