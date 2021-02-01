Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.