Expanse (EXP) Trading Up 118% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 118% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $74,630.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,613.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.44 or 0.03904562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00385376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.01209531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00527138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00421914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00256393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022001 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.