Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,004 shares of company stock worth $4,812,264 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.