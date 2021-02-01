ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,643.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $509,694.51 and approximately $7,643.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.01009901 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011912 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.