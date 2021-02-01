Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

RL stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

