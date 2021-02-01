Exane Derivatives Purchases 513 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 382.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $408,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949,708 shares of company stock worth $49,313,553. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

