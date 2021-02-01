Exane Derivatives Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

PWR stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

