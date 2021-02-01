Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

