Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.27 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

