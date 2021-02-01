Exane Derivatives Buys New Shares in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLXN opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

