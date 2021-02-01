Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.00 ($37.65).

Get Evotec SE (EVT.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.90. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 353.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec SE (EVT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec SE (EVT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.