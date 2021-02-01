Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Evotec has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $151.28 million for the quarter.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.