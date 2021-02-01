Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

