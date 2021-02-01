Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

