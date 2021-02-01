Era Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $138,155.60 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $138,155.60 and approximately $166,056.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.