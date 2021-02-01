Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STMicroelectronics’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

STM opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.