Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.