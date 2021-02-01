Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

AJG stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

