Equal Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Equal has traded 142.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $91,269.50 and $408.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

